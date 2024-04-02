Watch Now
Jefferson County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy who may be in crisis

Posted at 8:47 PM, Apr 01, 2024
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who may be in crisis.

Nihemiah Rivera, 14, was last seen around 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of South Depew Street in south Jefferson County. He was not dressed for the weather, the sheriff's office said.

Rivera is 5 feet 4 inches and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and dark-colored Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on Rivera's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 303-271-0211.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, help is available immediately. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached by calling or texting 988 at any time of day. Colorado Crisis Services can also connect individuals with local support and resources by calling 1-844-493-TALK.

