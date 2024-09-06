Missing 13-year-old boy found safe and returned home, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says

UPDATE: The missing boy was found safe and returned home to his family, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy with autism.

The boy, 13, was last seen in the area of Lily Gulch Park near South Holland Way and West Parkhill Avenue in south Jefferson County.

The 13-year-old is 5 feet 4 inches tall with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie pullover with "Colorado" on it and gray sweatpants.

JCSO said the boy has autism and is considered at-risk. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 303-271-0211.