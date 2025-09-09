Missing 12-year-old boy found safe, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says

UPDATE: The missing 12-year-old boy has been found and is safe, according to the sheriff's office.

The agency deleted its post on X.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Monday evening.

The boy was last seen around 7:15 p.m. in the area of S. Webster Street and W. Roxbury Place near Dutch Creek Elementary.

He is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with short, light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, bright green shorts and black Crocs.

The sheriff's office said the boy is considered an endangered runaway. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303-980-7300.