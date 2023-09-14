Watch Now
Jefferson County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old last seen Monday

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:27 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old who was last seen Monday.

Grayden Gill, 12, left his home Monday night and did not return home, the sheriff's office said. The department did not provide an address for Gill's home.

Gill is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown, curly hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweats, a black shirt and a burgundy backpack.

The sheriff's office said he may be in the Greeley area.

Anyone with information about Gill's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

