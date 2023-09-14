Jefferson County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old last seen Monday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old who was last seen Monday.

Grayden Gill, 12, left his home Monday night and did not return home, the sheriff's office said. The department did not provide an address for Gill's home.

Gill is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown, curly hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweats, a black shirt and a burgundy backpack.

#JCSO is asking for help in locating a 12-year-old endangered runaway from #Jeffco. Grayden Gill left his house on Monday night (091123) and did not return home. Grayden is 5’8, 120 pounds with brown curly medium length hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweats,… pic.twitter.com/TTkLq72ZZj — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 14, 2023

The sheriff's office said he may be in the Greeley area.

Anyone with information about Gill's whereabouts is asked to call 911.