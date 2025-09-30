Jefferson County authorities asking for public's help identifying deceased man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Jefferson County are asking for the public's help identifying a deceased man who was found earlier this month.

His body was located near W. Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street in Lakewood on Sept. 9.



He was described as likely between 25 and 45 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds. He had reddish-brown hair and green and hazel eyes, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The office provided the below sketch of the man.

Jefferson County Coroner's Office

The sheriff's office also released photos of the deceased man. While Denver7 is not including the photos in this story, you can view the photos, which show just the man's face, here.

No other information was available as of Tuesday.

Anybody with information on this person is asked to contact the Jefferson County Coroner's Office at 303-271-6466.