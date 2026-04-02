Jeffco Sheriff asking for public's help in locating at-risk teen

An at-risk Jefferson County teen went missing while on her way to school today, the Jeffco Sheriff's Office said.

Officials are asking for the public's help to locate Ashley Rogers, who the sheriff's office said is developmentally delayed and does not have a phone or other tracking devices.

She is described as white, 215 pounds and 5'4" tall with blue eyes and black hair.

Authorities say to call 911 if she is spotted.