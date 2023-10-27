Jeffco man, 93, missing since Wednesday evening

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 93-year-old man is missing out of Jefferson County and authorities are asking for the public's help locating him. A Senior Alert has been issued for him.

Richard Davis left his home in south Jefferson County on the evening of Oct. 25. He was driving a gold 2005 Honda CRV with license plate number BTN-H87. That evening, before he was reported missing, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) helped him after he ran out of gas along Interstate 25 near milemarker 20, just north of Trinidad.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

CSP said at the time, Davis was lucid and did not show any signs of distress. He was wearing a plaid shirt, a black and tan thick vest and tan pants. He was walking with a cane.

He was reported missing after this.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Davis' family said he has no reason to be in south Colorado, but he may be headed to Texas, where he has other family. He has a cognitive impairment and may be confused about his surroundings, according to the Senior Alert.

Davis is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses.

Anybody who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 303-271-0211.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 27, 8am