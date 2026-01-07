Jeffco investigators say I‑70 ‘kidnapping’ was staged; driver accused of arson, fraud

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to his own car on Interstate 70, then reported a kidnapping and robbery, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which suspects insurance fraud as the motive.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that deputies arrested Elvyn Yohel Ramos, 25, on several charges, including attempt to influence a public servant, third-degree arson, insurance fraud, and false reporting to authorities.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, 2025, on westbound I-70 near Mile Marker 255 in Jefferson County.

After arriving on scene following several 911 calls, the sheriff’s office said that first responders found Ramos standing on the roadside with packing tape on his mouth and wrists after his 2019 Kia Forte burned.

Deputies removed the tape, and Ramos was medically evaluated and transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that Ramos claimed he had been kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects who allegedly restrained him and set the vehicle on fire.

However, during multiple interviews in the days following the incident, investigators said they identified inconsistencies in Ramos's statements, including an insurance claim he filed days later that conflicted with physical evidence.

The incident resulted in the closure of the westbound I-70 for several hours, causing significant traffic delays. Ramos is also facing a charge of obstructing a highway or other passageway.