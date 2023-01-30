Watch Now
Jailed Aurora man faces new charges in connection with overdose death of 14-year-old

Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 30, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — A jailed Aurora man faces new charges after an investigation found he allegedly provided fentanyl to a 14-year-old, who died of an overdose.

On Dec. 20, police arrested Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, on five counts of felony drug distribution charges. On Wednesday, he was charged with child abuse - knowingly and recklessly causing death and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

Police said the charges stem from Dec. 11, when officers responded to a report of a drug overdose where a 14-year-old had died.

Investigators from Aurora’s Narcotics, Crimes Against Children and Gang Intervention units started a joint investigation, which ended with them connecting Mejia-Sanabria to the death. Police said he was a local narcotics dealer and the fentanyl may have come from him.

On Dec. 20, investigators arrested him and seized 21.6 grams of fentanyl — about 220 pills — and 5.4 grams of methamphetamine, according to police.

The investigation continued for the next month as investigators looked through cell phone data between Mejia-Sanabria and the victim. Police said it showed enough probable cause that Mejia-Sanabria had been the source of the fatal fentanyl, and the additional charges were filed.

Mejia-Sanabria was already in jail on drug distribution charges when police determined he was connected to the 14-year-old's death.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

