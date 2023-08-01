'It's very damaging': Denver business owner frustrated as city construction causes temporary closure

DENVER — A business owner in Denver's LoHi neighborhood said Tuesday construction taking place right outside her storefront is affecting operations, and claimed the city never contacted her about shutting down the business temporarily as crews continue their work in that part of town.

The owner of The Den, Chandler Lipe, contacted Denver7 recently, asking for help after claiming her business — which just opened in May — is being financially impacted by the construction work.

The business is a social lounge for families. It offers membership-based community groups, play spaces, co-working environments and it's also a coffee shop.

"This is a space for the whole family to co-exist," said Lipe. "We noticed there is a really big need for community building and support for adults. There's a lot of amazing spaces for our children — when it comes to mental health and support for adults navigating parenthood, we felt it kinda lacking."

Lately, she said all of the construction work going on outside has been hurting her business.

"The city of Denver has been doing a lot of construction right outside my door. Like today, there's no entering. This is our only entrance; it's completely blocked off," said Lipe. "It's extremely harsh on a small, especially new business. It's very damaging."

Lipe explained that the construction has caused several customers to frequently assume they're closed.

She added that she was frustrated because she claims she never received a notification from the city that she should close her business on Tuesday as construction would be blocking her entrance.

Denver7 took her concerns directly to city officials with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

"We very clearly have a communication problem that we need to to handle," said Patrick Riley, a construction manager with DOTI, who added it was not their intention to negatively impact Lipe's business. "Obviously, this is a situation where we have to be right in front of her door. And that coordination needs to be better. We need to be better than that."

Denver business owner frustrated as city construction causes temporary closure

Lipe appreciates that work is underway to help the neighborhood, "but the manner of which it's gone about with no communication to a business owner is the harmful piece of it," she said.

Riley said the city hears her concerns and they're focusing on how to minimize her impacts moving forward.

"Something didn't work here," he added. "We will find out what occurred and make sure that it doesn't occur in the future."

In response, Lipe said all she wants is more communication from the city about upcoming construction and how it could negatively affect her small business.

"I'm doing a business in the city, because I believe in it. And I would like to feel that mutual respect and collaboration," added Lipe.

The city said the business should be able to reopen on Wednesday.

The Den is located at 2900 Zuni St. in Denver and it's open Tuesday-Sunday from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.