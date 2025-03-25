‘It’s an embarrassment!’: Sen. Michael Bennet shouts down CIA director over security breach

WASHINGTON — Sen. Michael Bennet didn’t hold back his thoughts about the recent security breach during a heated exchange between the Colorado Senator and CIA Director John Ratcliffe Tuesday.

“It’s an embarrassment! You need to do better!” the Democratic Senator told Ratcliffe during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

“This sloppiness, this incompetence, this disrespect for our intelligence agencies and the personnel who work for them is entirely unacceptable,” Bennet said.

That exchange came as the Trump administration’s top intelligence officials testified before Congress on worldwide threats during an annual hearing against the backdrop of a security breach involving the mistaken leak of attack plans to a journalist.

President Donald Trump's top national security officials, including his defense secretary, texted plans for upcoming military strikes in Yemen to a group chat in a secure messaging app that included The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, the magazine reported in a story posted online Monday.

The hearing occurred as officials across multiple presidential administrations described an increasingly complicated blizzard of threats.

China, for one, has heavily invested in stealth aircraft, hypersonic weapons and nuclear arms and is looking to outcompete the U.S. when it comes to artificial intelligence. At the same time, Russia remains a “formidable competitor” and still maintains a large nuclear arsenal.

Bennet was gaveled after going over his allotted time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story