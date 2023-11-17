DENVER — Nuggets Nation is pumped for the team to make another run at the championship this year.

On Wednesday night, hundreds of fans got the opportunity to meet one of those champs — Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon.

Gordon stopped by Mike's Stadium Sportscards in Aurora for a meet-and-greet and autograph signing. Hundreds of loyal fans waited in line for hours for the chance to meet him.

Denver7 caught up with fans who said the wait was well worth it.

"I'm a little starstruck — I'm shaking, I'm nervous," said fan Katie Vasconcelos. "Favorite Nugget of all time. I'm super pumped."

"It was so cool meeting Aaron Gordon," said fan Annie Atencio. "He’s such a cool guy and my favorite Nugget."

Mike Fruitman, owner of Mike's Stadium Sportscard, also took a moment to thank Gordon for paying a visit to his store.

"It's incredible — we have a world champion in the shop tonight. He’s great for the community. Seeing him interact with fans is incredible," he said. "I walked outside and apologized for Aaron being so nice, the line wasn’t moving very quickly. I said, 'Look, I apologize but you're gonna love meeting him cause he’s gonna spend time meeting you.'"

It wasn't just special for the fans, but Gordon said it was meaningful for him as well.

"Amazing, guys, gals, it means the world to me," Gordon said. "It makes me want to continue to work so hard. It's so humbling. I’m very honored. Nuggets fans are top tier. Big shout out to Mike's. Thank you guys for putting this together. Make sure you come out and get your memorabilia."

'It means the world to me': Aaron Gordon thanks Nuggets nation during meet-and-greet in Aurora