'It gets better, slowly but surely': Teen comes home after 5-month hospital stay following car crash

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — In early December, a 17-year-old Cherry Creek High School senior was rushing to school, saying he had a physics project due that morning.

“I drove into a light pole, and not sure how fast I was going. I'd say the zone over there was like 45, but I'm not sure how much faster I was going in that," said Makai Price. “As soon as I crashed, like, I just, everything went black.”

Classmates of Makai's came out in full force to support the family with medical bills. The fundraisers included basketball games and choir concerts. Makai spent around five months in the hospital, experiencing more than a dozen surgeries.

Makai's injuries were extensive, seemingly breaking every bone in his body. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury, and his left leg was amputated.

“When I first realized I didn't have a leg was when the physical therapist came in, and they said, 'Hey, we're gonna do physical therapy.' I was like, cool... When I looked down, I, like, I saw my leg wasn't there. I took a deep breath, and then I just started crying a little bit," he explained. "I still have my kneecap, and I still have, like, that much leg left. So that's where it's cut off right there.”

Makai has maintained a positive outlook during his recovery process.

“Honestly, not as hard as I thought it would be [using a prosthetic]. A lot of people say it's really hard, which it is. It's like, you're walking on stilts, which I wish, like, people with two legs could experience," the teen said.

While in the hospital, Makai missed his 18th birthday, holidays, and the passing of his beloved dog of more than a decade.

“Wasn't the best 18th birthday. I honestly didn't even like when it was my birthday. Like, I didn't even care, like, I just wanted to go home," he said.

“His first day home, so we decided to have a birthday party here for him," said Makai's father, Jerome.

The family also found a puppy that resembled the dog who died while Makai was in the hospital. His name is Bruno.

“He made us strong because he was strong," said Jerome about his son's resilience in the hospital.

Makai said the experience has changed him tremendously, but he still aims to pursue the career he always wanted.

“I'm still going to be a nurse. And after I'm a nurse, I feel like me being in the situation is definitely gonna help a lot of patients, in like, understanding what patients feel most of the time," the teen said.

Makai's recovery is far from over, but as Jerome said, “One day at a time. Even though it was a, it was a long time.”