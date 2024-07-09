Issue at water treatment plant impacting all Fort Collins-Loveland Water District customers

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Fort Collins-Loveland Water District's main water treatment plant is troubleshooting an outage that is impacting all of its customers.

The Soldier Canyon Filter Plant in northern Colorado "had an emergency" on Tuesday and officials are alerting residents that they may notice a "dramatic decrease in water pressure and availability of water in the system to last 8-12 hours." They have asked residents to turn off all outside irrigation and non-essential water use until the water district can fix the issue.

Representatives with the water district said they are not anticipating any impact to the water quality.

The Fort Collins-Loveland Water District provides water to businesses and residents in Fort Collins, Loveland, Timnath, Windsor and Larimer County, according to its website. This includes more than 60,000 customers.

The below map illustrates its service boundaries.

Fort Collins-Loveland Water District

No other details on the issue were immediately available.