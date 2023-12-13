Israeli family who came to Colorado after escaping Hamas helps light Centennial menorah

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — On the sixth night of Hanukkah, an Israeli family shared the light and their story of escaping Hamas.

The family of five helped light an ice Menorah in Centennial after overcoming tragedy in their home country.

Oshri Shalev said on Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists entered his family's home in Israel. They hid in a safe room for hours.

Shalev told Denver7 the invaders tried to open the safe room door to no avail, and then attempted to light the family's clothes on fire. Within hours, Israeli soldiers came to the family's rescue.

Shalev's family relocated to Colorado in November, where his wife has family.

The menorah lighting was sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center of South Metro Denver. To donate to the center, click here.