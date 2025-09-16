Is your family struggling to buy diapers? How this Colorado nonprofit can help

DENVER — From diapers to diplomas — raising a family has never been cheap as costs seem to keep climbing.

Families across Colorado are struggling to afford basic necessities for their children, including diapers. This week, communities statewide are coming together for National Diaper Need Awareness Week, shining a light on an issue affecting one in two Colorado famillies.

For many parents, a month's supply of diapers for one child can cost between $70 and $100, adding strain to people who are already struggling to make ends meet.

“I have four children. I have a nine year old, an eight year old, a two and a half and a one and a half year old,” said Melissa Webb, who attended a WeeCycle distribution in Denver.

“Diapers are very expensive, even when going through potty training, which is where we're at. I have two in diapers, so we are getting three, four things of diapers probably a month, and WeeCycle just kind of helps fill in the gaps where we're not able to get them," she said.

Webb, who moved to Colorado with her family of six in February, described the sacrifices she’s made to ensure her children have essentials. “I've had to cut my phone bill at the bottom of that long list of bills just to have diapers from time to time,” she said. “It can be tough because you need your phone on for school calls or doctor's appointments, but diapers, just unfortunately, are more important than the phone bill at times.”

WeeCycle, a Colorado-based nonprofit, has focused on diaper distribution as a core mission for the past eight years. At events like the one Webb attended, more than 400 families receive around 10,000 diapers in just two hours.

“On average, children use around 3,000 diapers a year, and they cost around $100 a month per diapered child,” said Morgan Seibel, executive director of WeeCycle. “When families are not having enough diapers, they're kind of forced to resort to other extremes, like using diapers for longer than they're intended, trying to wash out disposable diapers, sometimes using t-shirts or plastic bags as a substitute. They can be unhealthy. They lead to diaper rash, urinary tract infections and sometimes worse health implications.”

Last year, WeeCycle distributed over 7.1 million diapers—but even that only covered about 10 percent of the local need. Government assistance for diapers is scarce, making nonprofits like WeeCycle essential for families facing tough choices. Because they are non-food items, diapers are not included in SNAP or WIC benefits.

“We’re still just scratching the surface of the need that exists here in our state,” Seibel said. “Our goal is to be able to serve all of Colorado and meet the need and completely wipe out diaper need, but it's tied to how much funding we have, how many diapers we can purchase and how many we can distribute.”

Beyond its distribution events, WeeCycle has launched a new “Diaper Packing Project.” For a $500 donation, a group of five to 10 people can pack 3,000 diapers, enough to support 60 local families. “You get your group of friends or colleagues together, and we'll show you a video on how to package these diapers, and then we'll bring them back here and be able to get them out into the community,” said Seibel. “Our call to action would just be to get involved, and there's a way for everybody to lend a helping hand.”

The need extends beyond parents. d’Queen Agape, a family mental health counselor, attended the event to help a family in her community. “I'm actually picking up food for a family and diapers for a family,” she said. “Community is really important. And again, just because I don't have children, my heart goes out to children. That's why I do the work that I do. It's important for us as a humanity, you know, to give back where we can.”

For those struggling, Webb encouraged others to seek support: “Being able to come here and know that I can get diapers or wipes or even food and milk for my kids, it means a lot, especially when you're struggling and you don't know when the next time you'll be able to get diapers is going to be.”

If you'd like to attend a WeeCycle diaper distribution, the nonprofit asks that people register on their website, but they do accept walk-ups.

These are WeeCycle's upcoming diaper distribution events:



Wednesday, Sept. 17th - Broomfield Commons Sports Complex from 9:30am - 11:30am.

Friday, Sept. 19th - Dick's Sporting Goods Park from 9:00am - 10:00am.

Saturday, Sept. 20th - North Middle School from 1:00pm - 3:00pm.

To learn more about WeeCycle’s programs or to get involved, visit WeeCycle's website.