Is this your iguana? Arapahoe officials rescue orange reptile found hanging out at Cherry Creek State Park

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – Hey, Colorado: You might ‘guana’ check your reptile enclosure, especially if you live near Cherry Creek State Park.

Arapahoe County officials on Friday said a 3-year-old orange iguana was rescued from the park earlier this week after getting a call that the reptile was hanging out on a fence in the area.

Animal Services Officer Cori Wylde responded to the scene and rescued the animal from a tree within the park.

“Iguanas can be aggressive, but he was super friendly,” Wylde said.

The iguana is estimated to be around three feet long, weighing about 10 pounds.

“This is the first time I have ever caught one in this job,” Wylde said. “It was definitely the highlight of my day.”

Arapahoe County officials said in a Facebook post that the iguana has been placed within an animal shelter on a seven-day stray hold. If unclaimed, it will likely be transferred to a rescue.

If you recognize the orange iguana, you are asked to call Arapahoe County Animal Services at (720) 874-6750.

