IRS to hold public auction of gold seized from Brighton man

DENVER — If you’re looking for a literal golden investment, the IRS is holding a public auction for seized gold and silver on Wednesday.

The items, including several one- and ten-ounce solid gold bars, were part of an IRS seizure of property from a Brighton man who didn’t pay his taxes. As a result, the gold and silver will be sold, with the proceeds going towards paying his outstanding tax bill.

The IRS sent out an inventory of each of the items up for sale. That includes:

50 gold bars-1 oz. each

7 gold bars-10 oz. each

150 South African Krugerrands-1 oz. each

80 Buffalo Silver rounds

80 other 1 oz. silver rounds

1 American Buffalo Gold coin-1 oz.

4 American Eagle Gold coins-1 oz. each

4 1978 South African Krugerrands-1 oz. each

1 1977 South African Krugerrands-1 oz.

The IRS estimates the total cost for all of the items is at or about $400,000.

The auction will be held at the IRS Building located at 1999 Broadway on Wednesday. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. The auction itself begins at 11 a.m. There will be minimum starting bids.

For more information, head to irsauctions.gov.