JEFFERSON COUNTY — A toxicology evidence technician with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is on administrative leave as an investigation into her conduct unfolds — specifically, looking into if she made photographs appear as though they were taken before evidence was analyzed, when in fact, the testing had already happened.

According to an Oct. 9 correspondence obtained by Denver7 and sent to Colorado State District Attorneys from the Deputy Director of Forensic Services at CBI, Lance Allen, Cathy Moulds was placed on leave on Sept. 23.

A statement from a CBI spokesperson claims there is no evidence of test samples or results being compromised "as the evidence technician performs no scientific work."

CBI is conducting an internal administrative investigation into her actions, while running an investigation required under the Forensic Sciences Integrity Act (FSIA) based on conduct that "may bear upon Ms. Moulds' credibility as a witness."

According to the letter from CBI, Moulds was responsible for receiving and booking toxicology evidence at CBI's Denver Regional Laboratory. Most of the evidence she handled in her "administrative capacity" consisted of blood samples from potential DUI cases.

"She receives the evidence, logs it into CBI’s Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), photographs its packaging and the blood tubes, and moves it through the intake process," Allen wrote in the letter.

The agency is looking to determine if Moulds reconstructed the packaging and seal of evidence to make photographs taken after analysis appear to be original intake pictures, "instead of documenting a correction."

The CBI letter stressed that a toxicologist who is not Moulds "breaks the blood tube seal, opens the tube, samples the blood, and performs the chemical testing. At this time, there is no evidence that she opened or altered a test tube. She had no responsibility for testing the blood, and there is no evidence Moulds’ conduct affected the chemical analysis."

Moulds has been the primary toxicology evidence technician at the Denver Regional Laboratory for the last decade. She has also assisted with the Pueblo and Grand Junction Regional Laboratories over the course of her career.

According to the letter, CBI has notified the District Attorneys on four cases where Moulds was under subpoena to testify, along with 10 cases involving "alleged wrongful action under the FSIA."

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office is working with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on a potential criminal investigation, spokesperson Brionna Boatright confirmed via email. Boatright said when their office received the CBI letter they turned it over to the defense in six open cases involving Moulds.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has placed an administrative toxicology evidence technician on administrative leave while investigating potential internal documentation policy violations.



The CBI has no evidence of any test samples or results being compromised, as the evidence technician performs no scientific work. The matter has been referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office for criminal investigation. CBI is also conducting an Internal Affairs review alongside required disclosures under the Forensic Science Integrity Act. Because this is an active investigation, further details cannot be released at this time. Rob Low, Strategic Communications Director with CBI

Moulds was placed on leave around two weeks after Yvonne "Missy" Woods, a former CBI forensic scientist charged with manipulating evidence for years, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Woods pleaded guilty in June to four counts in Jefferson County Court. The plea agreement reversed course from Woods' original not guilty plea in February, following multiple delays in the case.

The charges she ultimately pleaded guilty to include cybercrime, perjury, attempting to influence a public servant and forgery.

Woods, 66, was originally charged with a total of 102 felonies: 52 counts of forgery, 48 counts of attempting to influence a public servant, and one count each of perjury and cybercrime, for misconduct that impacted more than 1,000 cases between 2008 and 2023.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant outlined those 58 criminal cases, which included homicides, sexual assaults (including two involving a child), arson, child trafficking, robberies, burglaries, missing persons, and more in Denver, Wheat Ridge, Englewood, Lakewood, Jefferson County, Black Hawk, Boulder, Boulder County, Loveland, Lafayette, Arapahoe County, Adams County, Broomfield, Arvada, Aurora, Longmont, Fraser/Winter Park, Westminster, Thornton, Larimer County, Greeley, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Fremont County and El Paso County.

Woods was first charged in January 2025, following a CBI announcement in late 2023 that she was no longer employed at the agency and was facing a criminal investigation after anomalies in her work were discovered. Woods worked with CBI for 29 years.

Woods left the agency in Nov. 2023, just before CBI's announcement about the anomalies.

CBI announced that day in 2023 that they had started an internal affairs investigation in Sept. 2023.

The results from that were completed and publicly shared in March 2024. The report reads that Woods altered, manipulated, or deleted data in DNA testing in hundreds of cases. She omitted material facts in official criminal justice records, tampered with DNA testing results by omitting some results, and violated CBI’s Code of Conduct and CBI laboratory policies, CBI reported, adding that the manipulations appear to have been intentional, but no motive was named.

As a result of the intensive investigation into Woods, a backlog of sexual assault evidence kit testing at CBI was exacerbated. After Woods retired in Nov. 2023, half of the lab work done in 2024 at CBI was dedicated to reviewing her cases.

According to data from the CBI, over 1,400 sexual assault cases were caught in a historic evidence testing backlog at this time last year. Survivors were forced to wait more than 500 days for their results.

Three million dollars' worth of funding from state lawmakers was granted to CBI to help clear the backlog of DNA evidence and sexual assault kit tests with the assistance of private, external labs.

CBI originally estimated reaching their goal — a 90-day turnaround timeline — by April of 2027. The agency is ahead of schedule, and now reports hitting that turnaround time by Nov. 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.