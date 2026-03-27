Investigation underway after suspected sexual assaults, druggings at Boulder establishment

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are looking for additional victims as they investigate allegations that underage women at Scrooge Sul in Boulder's University Hill neighborhood were drugged and sexually assaulted.

The establishment, located at 1149 13th St., is temporarily closed, police say.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in the release that underage victims or witnesses who were intoxicated at the time won't be penalized for coming forward with information.

"We want to hear from victims and witnesses so we can thoroughly investigate these allegations and ensure future sexual assaults are prevented," he said in the release.

Police said they were not releasing the name of the suspect and that no arrests have been made.

"Identifying additional victims or witnesses is critical to moving this investigation forward," officials said.

The release did not say how many victims police believe there could be or when the incidents occurred. Denver7 has reached out for more information.

CU Boulder said in a statement it was aware of the allegations and could not confirm whether any students were impacted, citing the ongoing investigation and student privacy laws.

Police are asking anyone with information "including suspected drugging, sexual assault, or other alarming behavior" to contact Detective Andrea Tuck at 720-854-8823 or by email at TuckA@bouldercolorado.gov. Those reaching out should reference Case Number 26-01803.

The release also reminded the community that Boulder Police Department Victim Services Unit offers services to help victims and witnesses of crime and other critical incidents. CU Boulder also offers free and confidential victim's assistance to students, faculty and staff. The Office of Victim Assistance can be reached at 303-492-8855 or assist@colorado.edu.

This is a developing story.