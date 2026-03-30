Investigation underway after DUI suspect injured by Taser in St. Vrain State Park

GREELEY, Colo. — A multi-agency team is investigating after a Dacono officer used a Taser on a DUI suspect inside St. Vrain State Park, seriously injuring him.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon, the Greeley Police Department said.

Greeley police said a Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger tried to arrest the suspected drunk driver. The suspect reportedly struggled with the ranger and caused minor injuries to the ranger.

After the struggle began, the ranger called for assistance. In response, a Dacono officer arrived at the scene, according to police.

Greeley police reported that the Dacono officer arrived and, as the suspect continued to resist, the officer deployed a Taser, which made the man fall and hit his head.

Emergency crews took the suspect to a hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact Greeley Police Detective Elizabeth Finch at 970-350-9682.