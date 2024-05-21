Investigation into missing person, possible drowning underway in Milliken

MILLIKEN, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a missing person investigation and possible drowning in Milliken on Tuesday afternoon.

Front Range Fire Rescue said its crews are helping the Milliken Police Department around the area of Traildust Drive and Alice Avenue. Ehrlich Lake is located here, within the Colony Point Subdivision.

Front Range Fire Rescue

The public should avoid the area to allow space for emergency personnel to work.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, Greeley Fire Department and UCHealth EMS also responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

