Investigation into missing person, possible drowning underway in Milliken

Posted at 1:04 PM, May 21, 2024
MILLIKEN, Colo. — Multiple agencies are responding to a missing person investigation and possible drowning in Milliken on Tuesday afternoon.

Front Range Fire Rescue said its crews are helping the Milliken Police Department around the area of Traildust Drive and Alice Avenue. Ehrlich Lake is located here, within the Colony Point Subdivision.

The public should avoid the area to allow space for emergency personnel to work.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, Greeley Fire Department and UCHealth EMS also responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

