Investigation begins into origin of fire that burned abandoned house, grassland in Aurora on Sunday afternoon

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities are working to determine what caused a large fire that spread from a seemingly abandoned residence to surrounding grassland near Interstate 70 and Powhaton Road on Sunday afternoon.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said its crews were dispatched to the fire around 3:06 p.m. on Sunday. They found a residence fully engulfed in a fire north of I-70 and west of Powhaton Road. The fire was spreading in the grass around the house as well, AFR said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 23, 11am

Along with Sable Altura Fire, AFR worked to contain and extinguish the fire in the home and on the surrounding land. Both were ultimately brought under control.

Afterward, AFR determined that the home that had caught fire was likely abandoned. Nobody was injured.

Crews with Sable Altura Fire stayed around the burned area until Monday morning, when the investigation into the origin of the fire started.

Sable Altura Fire

Along with Sable Altura Fire, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, West Metro Fire and their K9, Bennett-Watkins Fire, and Strasburg Fire are working on this investigation.

No other details were immediately available.