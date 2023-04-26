Intruder enters East High School through propped door, steals students' belongings, police say

DENVER — An intruder walked through a propped door into East High School on Monday evening and rummaged through students' bags before taking keys and stealing a car, Denver police said on Wednesday morning.

In a letter sent to the families of East High School dance team members, Principal Terita Walker said the intruder entered the school through a door that was propped open in the North Courtyard. The suspect accessed the dance studio and stole students' belongings.

"While I know we were fortunate that no student or staff member was physically harmed, students and staff were still victimized and left feeling concern, fear and a lack of safety," Walker said.

Walker called the Denver Police Department's delayed response to the call "disappointing."

The police department said a caller reported the break-in around 7 p.m. Monday. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was gone.

Police determined that a male suspect entered the school through an unlocked door and took car keys from a bag. The suspect then stole a car, police said.

The vehicle was recovered Tuesday morning, police said.

The department said it does not believe the suspect is associated with the high school in any way.

Police are working with Denver Public Schools on the safety issue and to gather video evidence.

Walker's letter said after-school security has been requested since the beginning of the school year, but the DPS Safety Team has not been able to fulfill the need due to lack of resources.

"Everyone has worked so hard to put this show together," the letter reads about the dance team. "It is my hope that we can support each other through this experience and be able to celebrate and witness the amazing artistic talents of the East Dance Company this week."