Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Interstate 76 shuts down again in NE Colorado for safety concerns after multiple crashes

Snow drifts near the Interstate 76 Iliff exit on 12-16-22
Dakota McGee
Pictured: Snow drifts near the Interstate 76 Iliff exit on December 16, 2022
Snow drifts near the Interstate 76 Iliff exit on 12-16-22
Posted at 4:14 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 18:14:47-05

Long stretches of Interstate 76 in northeastern Colorado are closed Friday afternoon after multiple crashes and adverse weather conditions.

Officials on Friday urged drivers to stay off roads in northeastern Colorado.

The highway is closed in both directions from Brush to Sterling, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Interstate 76 is also closed, in both directions, from the Nebraska state line to Red Lion Road, which is east of Colorado 59 and Sedgwick.

Friday’s I-76 closures happened around noon.

U.S. Highway 138 is also closed in both directions from Sterling to Nebraska. That stretch of highway runs adjacent to I-76 north of the interstate.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2SAMSUNG1280X720.png

Local News

Denver7 news on your smart TV: Watch for free any time on Samsung TV+