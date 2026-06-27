Interstate 76 near Brighton closed due crash, 'police activity'

Interstate 76 was closed in both directions near Brighton after a crash near I-76 and E-470, Brighton Police said in a 9:30 p.m. post.
The interstate was shut down from 120th Avenue to 136th Avenue, police said.
As of around 10:40 p.m., all lanes were still closed due to "police activity," according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Officials advised alternate routes.
This is a developing story that may be updated
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