INTERACTIVE: Littleton Students Now Have a Guaranteed Path to College — Here's What It Means for You

A new deal between Littleton Public Schools and MSU Denver removes one of the biggest barriers to higher education: uncertainty about getting in.

Littleton Public Schools and MSU Denver have signed an agreement that guarantees admission to the university for any Littleton student who meets a minimum GPA threshold. The deal also comes with scholarship dollars built in — making the path to a degree more affordable from day one.

2.0 — Minimum GPA Required

$500 — Scholarship Per Semester

10% — Scholarship equals about 10% off typical enrollment fee

For Littleton High School senior Georgia Moore, MSU Denver wasn't just a default choice — it was the right one. Interested in geology and meteorology, Moore described a moment at an MSU Denver open house when everything clicked: the campus felt like a place to belong. That feeling of fit is exactly what district leaders hope more Littleton students will get the chance to experience.

The agreement was formalized when Littleton Public Schools Superintendent Todd Lambert and MSU Denver Executive Director of Admissions Vaughn Toland put pen to paper. The deal is straightforward: meet a 2.0 unweighted cumulative GPA, and guaranteed admission is yours.

Your Eligibility Result

Minimum GPA Required

Scholarship Amount

Enrollment Fee Discount

The guaranteed admission applies to students currently enrolled in Littleton Public Schools.

MSU Denver is about access and providing that opportunity to students who may not think that college is attainable to them, Vaughn Toland, MSU Denver Executive Director of Admissions

A 2.0 GPA floor might raise eyebrows, but Littleton leaders and MSU Denver officials both pushed back on the idea that it sets the bar too low. Moore, who will study at MSU Denver next fall, put it plainly: a 2.0 doesn't measure intelligence or ambition — it just reflects how someone performed in a high school environment that may not have suited them.

That perspective is built into the agreement's design. MSU Denver isn't just opening its doors — Toland said the university is focused on keeping students once they arrive, supporting them through graduation, not just enrollment.

A 2.0 GPA doesn't clarify someone's intelligence or their drive. It just clarifies that they're not good at high school, Georgia Moore, Littleton High School senior

How Much Do You Know About College Access in Colorado?

Four questions. Test what the LPS–MSU Denver deal reveals about higher education.

What is the minimum unweighted cumulative GPA Littleton students need for guaranteed MSU Denver admission under the new agreement?

3.0 — A 3.0 is a common benchmark elsewhere, but this agreement sets the floor lower — at 2.0 — specifically to reach students who might otherwise assume college isn't for them.

2.5 — Close, but the actual threshold is 2.0. Superintendent Lambert emphasized the district wouldn't encourage students toward a challenge they didn't think they could meet.

2.0 — Correct. Any Littleton student with an unweighted cumulative GPA of 2.0 is guaranteed admission to MSU Denver under the new agreement.

1.5 — The agreement sets the minimum at 2.0, not 1.5. The threshold was chosen deliberately to extend access without lowering the university's commitment to student success.

How much is the scholarship included in the LPS–MSU Denver agreement worth to a qualifying student each semester?

$1,000 per semester — The scholarship is $500 per semester — not $1,000. Combined with the 10% enrollment fee discount, it's designed to lower the financial barrier, not eliminate it entirely.

$500 per semester — Correct. The agreement includes a $500 scholarship each semester for Littleton students, alongside a 10% discount off typical enrollment fees.

$250 per semester — The actual amount is $500 per semester. The scholarship is paired with a 10% enrollment fee reduction to make the overall cost of attending more manageable.

Full tuition waiver — The agreement doesn't cover full tuition — it provides a $500 per semester scholarship plus a 10% discount on enrollment fees. Access is the goal; full coverage isn't the model.

According to MSU Denver's Executive Director of Admissions, what is the university's core mission behind this agreement?

Increasing overall enrollment numbers — Toland didn't frame it as an enrollment play. He said MSU Denver is about access — providing opportunity to students who may not believe college is attainable for them.

Partnering with every Colorado school district — The agreement is specifically with Littleton Public Schools. Toland's stated focus was on access for students who might otherwise feel college is out of reach, not a statewide expansion.

Providing access to students who may not see college as attainable — Correct. Toland said directly: 'MSU Denver is about access and providing that opportunity to students who may not think that college is attainable to them.'

Competing with four-year research universities — The mission Toland described is about access, not competition. The agreement is designed to bring college within reach for Littleton students who might otherwise not apply.

Littleton High School senior Georgia Moore plans to study which subjects at MSU Denver?

Biology and chemistry — Moore's passions are geology and meteorology — specifically the Rocky Mountains and how clouds move. 'I could never be bored of them,' Moore said.

Geology and meteorology — Correct. Moore cited both geology and meteorology, describing endless fascination with rocks, the Rocky Mountains, and how clouds form and move across the sky.

Environmental science and policy — Moore specifically named geology and meteorology — not environmental policy. The Rocky Mountains and cloud behavior are what Moore called 'infinitely fascinating.'

Physics and astronomy — Moore's interest is geology and meteorology — grounded in the Rocky Mountains and weather patterns, not the physics of space. It's the earth and sky right here in Colorado.

That sense of guaranteed possibility is at the heart of what Moore wants peers to understand. For students who have felt uncertain about whether college is even a realistic option, the agreement transforms the question from 'can I get in?' to 'do I want to go?' — and that shift matters.

Moore, who fell in love with MSU Denver at an open house before this agreement even existed, sees the guarantee as a bridge for classmates who have talent and drive but have been held back by doubt — not ability.

What Eligible LPS Students Should Do Next

Confirm your GPA with your school counselor — Ask for your official unweighted cumulative GPA. That's the number that determines eligibility — not weighted or class-rank-adjusted figures. Visit MSU Denver's campus or attend an open house — Georgia Moore's decision was cemented at an open house. Seeing the campus in person can be the moment everything clicks. Apply and reference the LPS partnership — When applying, make sure your Littleton Public Schools enrollment is noted so the guaranteed admission and scholarship benefits are applied to your application. Factor in the $500 per semester scholarship — The scholarship and 10% enrollment fee discount are built into the agreement — plan your financial aid around these benefits from the start.

Why a 2.0 GPA Threshold — and Why It Matters

Setting a 2.0 GPA as the admission floor is a deliberate statement about who deserves access to higher education. Critics sometimes assume a low threshold lowers standards, but Superintendent Lambert pushed back on that framing directly — saying LPS would never point students toward a challenge they couldn't handle.

Georgia Moore's perspective cuts even deeper: a 2.0 doesn't tell you much about a person's intelligence or what they're capable of. It tells you something about their experience in high school — an environment that works well for some students and poorly for others. By setting the threshold at 2.0, the agreement is designed to catch students who have potential that high school didn't fully surface.

MSU Denver's Vaughn Toland added that getting students to campus is only the first step. The university's focus is on keeping them there — through support structures that help students succeed once they've crossed the admission threshold.

What the LPS–MSU Denver Agreement Includes

Requirement What LPS Students Get Admission Guarantee 2.0 unweighted cumulative GPA Guaranteed admission to MSU Denver Scholarship Enrollment in LPS $500 per semester

For Littleton students who want to pursue higher education but weren't sure they'd be welcomed into it, the agreement offers something that no amount of campus visits or brochures can replicate: a guarantee. As Moore put it, students who still want to go to college but are scared they won't be able to — now they have that certainty in writing.

That certainty is what makes this more than an admissions policy. It's a signal from two institutions telling students in Littleton that their future is worth investing in — and that the door to MSU Denver is open.

Learn More About the LPS–MSU Denver Agreement

MSU Denver Admissions: MSU Denver's Office of Admissions can answer questions about the Littleton Public Schools partnership and next steps for prospective students.

Littleton Public Schools: LPS students and families can contact their school counselor to verify GPA eligibility and learn how to reference the partnership during the application process.

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