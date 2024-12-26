Inside the African Penguin breeding program at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

DENVER — It’s common to see kids running to the front of Pinnacol African Penguin Point at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance to watch the penguins swimming, eating or just waddling around.

There are 26 penguins in the flock. In January, the newest chick — Junior — will be introduced to the public.

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is working to preserve this critically endangered species with a highly controlled breeding environment. When a female penguin lays an egg, zookeepers put a unique process into action, replacing the real egg with a wooden one. The penguins don’t know the difference, animal care specialist Travis Garrett said.

“They're going to incubate on it and treat it as if it was a real egg,” Garrett said.

The zoo incubates the real egg so they can control the temperature and monitor its development. Then right when it starts to hatch, they switch the eggs again.

“The chick goes back to mom and dad, the dummy eggs are removed, the parents raise the chick from there,” Garrett said.

The zoo can also use the same process to remove an egg they don’t want to hatch — for example, if closely related penguins try to breed. The goal there is to preserve the best gene pool in case this species moves any closer to extinction.

“This is one of the most genetically diverse populations within accredited zoos and aquariums, so they're a good example of how science can work,” Garrett said.

Workers’ compensation insurance company Pinnacol Assurance sponsors Pinnacol African Point and highlights the animal in its annual “Walk Like a Penguin” campaign to promote winter safety. Safety learning specialist Monica Cabrera said, falls make up 40% of the company's injury claims.

“It’s really important for people to be aware of how to walk carefully in the winter, and penguins do it best with their hands to their side and they keep that balance,” Cabrera said.

She advised, stay focused when walking on ice and avoid carrying too many items or talking on the phone.

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is offering free admission to kids 15 years old and younger through the end of 2024.