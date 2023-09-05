Watch Now
Inmate missing from minimum security correctional institution in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — An inmate is missing from a minimum security correctional institution in Littleton, officials announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials learned that inmate Edward Verdugo, 49, was missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Englewood in Littleton, which is a minimum security facility, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). BOP called him a walkaway.

He was serving an aggregate 109-month sentence from New Mexico for conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felony in possession of a firearm, BOP said.

Verdugo is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies are aware of his disappearance. An internal investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the United States Marshals Service at 303-728-7800.

