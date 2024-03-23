Inmate faces additional charges after allegedly assaulting Larimer County Jail staff, deputies

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate faces additional charges after he allegedly assaulted Larimer County Jail staff and injured three Larimer County sheriff's deputies.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Carmen Scott Musso, 44, was arrested by Fort Collins police around 9 a.m. Thursday for driving under the influence of drugs - 3+ priors, attempted escape, possession of an illegal weapon, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office said Musso was booked into the Larimer County Jail as an uncooperative arrestee, meaning he was "secured in an individual holding cell and monitored until the booking process [could] be safely completed."

The sheriff's office said deputies and medical staff went to check on Musso later in the day when he assaulted a staff member. An additional charge for second-degree assault was filed.

The Larimer County Court issued Musso a $10,000 cash/surety bond for the Fort Collins charges. He was issued an additional $50,000 cash/surety bond for the second-degree assault charge.

According to the sheriff's office, Musso "appeared to be more cooperative" early Friday morning and was removed from the holding cell by two deputies. LCSO said Musso walked out, turned and attacked a deputy. He then allegedly assaulted two other deputies who tried to intervene. Additional staff members responded to the incident.

At one point, Musso allegedly tried to take a deputy's Taser but was unsuccessful. He was eventually restrained and returned to his holding cell, the sheriff's office said.

“We expect our staff to treat everyone in our jail with dignity and respect, and that’s exactly how our deputies approached this individual. It’s the right thing to do, and it makes our facility safer. It absolutely sickens me to see this unprovoked and calculated violence against our deputies,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen in a statement. “I often hear people say, ‘you signed up for this.’ While law enforcement does come with inherent risks, nobody deserves to be attacked. We cannot excuse or accept this kind of violence against our public servants.”

Three deputies were taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries and two with minor injuries.

Musso now faces additional charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer - serious bodily injury, two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer and attempt to disarm a peace officer. A bond hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to the sheriff's office.