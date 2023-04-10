Inmate escapes from Rifle Correctional Center on Monday morning

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate escaped from the Rifle Correctional Center on Monday morning and authorities are continuing to search for him.

The Colorado Department of Corrections said it is searching for Jewel W. Gist, 54, a minimum security inmate. Gist has been in custody since 2016, after he was convicted of aggravated robbery.

He was last seen around 9 a.m. at his inmate work assignment on facility grounds.

Gist is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He is a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair, according to the DOC.

Anybody who sees him is asked to call 911. Do not approach him.