Inmate accused of attempted murder escapes from Fremont County Detention Center

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate accused of attempted murder escaped from the Fremont County Detention Center Friday afternoon.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Kegan Vanvliet, 45, was being held at the center as he awaits trial for criminal attempt/murder, possession of a dangerous weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and domestic violence following an incident in Cañon City.

The sheriff's office said Vanvliet was last seen heading south. There is a heavy police presence in the areas of Highway 50, Mackinzie Avenue, Grandview Avenue and areas on the eastern edge of Cañon City, FCSO said.

Anyone who sees Vanvliet should not approach him and instead call 911 or the dedicated tip line at 719-276-5551.