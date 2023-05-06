Watch Now
Six people injured after mechanical equipment collapses in pool at Gaylord Resort in Aurora

Six people injured, two with life-threatening injuries
Jenn Spykerman
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 13:25:16-04

AURORA, Colo. — Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue are responding to the Gaylord Rockies Resort Saturday morning after a report of injuries following a collapse of mechanical equipment in the pool area.

Six people were injured in the collapse, two with life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

A guest at the resort, Jenn Spykerman, tweeted that her son narrowly missed getting injured when “The HVAC system came crashing down on guest in the pool area this morning.”

Denver7 has reached out to Marriott International, the company that owns Gaylord Hotels, for comment, and are awaiting a reply.

The resort opened in 2018 and is located at 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard near Denver International Airport.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information is gathered.

