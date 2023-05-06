Six people injured after mechanical equipment collapses in pool at Gaylord Resort in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue are responding to the Gaylord Rockies Resort Saturday morning after a report of injuries following a collapse of mechanical equipment in the pool area.

Six people were injured in the collapse, two with life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

A guest at the resort, Jenn Spykerman, tweeted that her son narrowly missed getting injured when “The HVAC system came crashing down on guest in the pool area this morning.”

@MarriottBonvoy @GaylordHotels The HVAC system came crashing down on guest in the pool area this morning. My son narrowly missed being hit by the disaster. Not a good day at the Gaylord in Denver. pic.twitter.com/AbSXQe53Rd — Jenn Spykerman (@JennSpykerman) May 6, 2023

Denver7 has reached out to Marriott International, the company that owns Gaylord Hotels, for comment, and are awaiting a reply.

The resort opened in 2018 and is located at 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard near Denver International Airport.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information is gathered.