Injured base jumper rescued from Clear Creek Canyon Sunday evening

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A BASE jumper was rescued after an incident in Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m., multiple agencies responded to Clear Creek County after receiving a report of a person who was injured in a BASE jumping incident on the west side of Tunnel 2 along Highway 6.

BASE jumpers leap from buildings, antennas and spans (bridges) and earth (cliffs) — hence the acronym BASE — and then deploy a parachute.

Arvada Fire

Foothills Fire & Rescue, Golden Fire-Rescue, Stadium Medical, Colorado State Patrol and Arvada Fire all arrived at the scene in the canyon shortly after receiving the call.

Arvada Fire's technical rescue lead stations — Rescue 52 and Company 55 — and Battalion Chief 52 responded to assist with the technical rescue, the department said. Arvada Fire is part of the North Area Technical Rescue Team.

Arvada Fire

The injured person was across the creek from the road, about 60 to 80 feet up the slope. Firefighters were able to get to the person and provide medical care while other first responders prepped a technical rescue rope system, Arvada Fire said. Once the system was raised to the patient, crews moved the patient to the road, and the person was then transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Highway 6 was closed in both directions between Highway 119 and Highway 93 starting around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The road reopened shortly after 11 p.m.