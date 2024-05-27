Indigenous woman with medical issues that require medication reported missing, Lakewood police says

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An Indigenous woman with medical issues that require medication she likely does not have has been reported missing, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Sara Lemke, who is affiliated with the Fort Peck Assinboine and Sioux tribes, was last seen on Feb. 29, 2024, at 8 pm, on W. Girard Ave. near the intersection with Federal Blvd. in Englewood, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Police do not know what Lemke was last seen wearing, but she has brown hair and eyes, measures 5-feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

If seen, please call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.