Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Indigenous woman with medical issues that require medication reported missing, Lakewood police says

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
sarah lemke_mipa.jpg
Posted at 3:47 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 17:47:18-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An Indigenous woman with medical issues that require medication she likely does not have has been reported missing, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Sara Lemke, who is affiliated with the Fort Peck Assinboine and Sioux tribes, was last seen on Feb. 29, 2024, at 8 pm, on W. Girard Ave. near the intersection with Federal Blvd. in Englewood, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert.

sarah lemke_mipa.jpg

Police do not know what Lemke was last seen wearing, but she has brown hair and eyes, measures 5-feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

If seen, please call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7111.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News