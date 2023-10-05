Indigenous woman from Lakewood last seen early Wednesday morning, Colorado Bureau of Investigation says

DENVER – An Indigenous Missing Person Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Lakewood early Wednesday morning.

Brianna Eve Gonzales, 30, was last seen in on W. 13th Ave. near the intersection with N. Lamar St. at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation bulletin.

Gonzales has brown hair and eyes, is 5 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has an apple tattoo behind her hear, a Broncos tattoo on her forearm, a “Tammy” tattoo on her other forearms and a “TLC” tattoo on her neck.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

She is affiliated with the Winnebago tribe of Nebraska, CBI officials said.

If seen, call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 980-7300.

