Indigenous woman from Lakewood last seen early Wednesday morning, Colorado Bureau of Investigation says

Posted at 11:10 AM, Oct 05, 2023
DENVER – An Indigenous Missing Person Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Lakewood early Wednesday morning.

Brianna Eve Gonzales, 30, was last seen in on W. 13th Ave. near the intersection with N. Lamar St. at around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation bulletin.

Gonzales has brown hair and eyes, is 5 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has an apple tattoo behind her hear, a Broncos tattoo on her forearm, a “Tammy” tattoo on her other forearms and a “TLC” tattoo on her neck.

She is affiliated with the Winnebago tribe of Nebraska, CBI officials said.

If seen, call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 980-7300.

