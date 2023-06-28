Watch Now
Indigenous woman, 26, missing from Denver area since June 13

missing Shirelle Lucinda Begay.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 15:14:56-04

DENVER — A 26-year-old Indigenous woman is missing from the Denver area.

Shirelle Lucinda Begay was heard from on June 13 around noon, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

She is part of the Navajo Tribe.

CBI said she may be experiencing homelessness.

Begay is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anybody who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

