Indigenous woman, 26, missing from Denver area since June 13

DENVER — A 26-year-old Indigenous woman is missing from the Denver area.

Shirelle Lucinda Begay was heard from on June 13 around noon, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

She is part of the Navajo Tribe.

CBI said she may be experiencing homelessness.

Begay is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anybody who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

