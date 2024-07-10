Indigenous man who traveled to Denver from Wyoming on July 3 reported missing

DENVER — An Indigenous man who traveled from Wyoming to possibly relocate to the Denver area has been reported missing.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials on Wednesday said Dimitri “Robb” Gould, 36, who is affiliated with the Northern Arapaho tribe, was last seen on July 3 after coming down from Wyoming to visit friends.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

He has black hair and brown eyes and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He weighs 180 pounds, the alert stated.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.

