Indigenous man in Denver has been missing since July

DENVER — A 37-year-old man who may be experiencing homelessness in Denver has been missing since July 2023.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Kelsey Tsosie has not been seen since the summer.

While limited information was available, a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) from CBI reads that he is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

CBI said he has an affiliation with the Navajo tribe.

The MIPA was activated Tuesday just before 2 p.m.

Anybody who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.