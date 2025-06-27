Indigenous man, 45, reported missing out of Denver since Tuesday

DENVER — A 45-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday has been reported missing from Denver.

Will Franklin Kee is described as a 45-year-old Indigenous man with black and gray hair, and now has a mustache, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black pants and gray and black shoes.

Anybody who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000. No other details were available as of publishing time.