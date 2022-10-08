Watch Now
Indictment says ex-NSA worker thought he was helping Russia

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - This Thursday, June 6, 2013 file photo shows the National Security Administration (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md. The American Civil Liberties Union, Wikimedia and other groups are suing the National Security Agency over its surveillance practices. The lawsuit says the agency violates the free speech and privacy rights of Americans by tapping into the U.S. internet backbone to monitor online communications. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
DENVER (AP) — Court documents say a former National Security Agency employee from Colorado charged with espionage thought he was sending classified information to Russia when he was talking to an undercover FBI agent.

The indictment of 30-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke issued Thursday said the information he is accused of providing includes a threat assessment of the military offensive capabilities of a foreign country, which was not named. He is being represented by federal public defenders who do not comment publicly on cases.

The Army veteran allegedly told the undercover agent that he had $237,000 in debts and that he had decided to work with Russia because his heritage "ties back to your country."

