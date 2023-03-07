Independence Pass John Doe identified as one of the 'country’s top ski racers'

DENVER — A decomposed body found in Lake County in 1970, dubbed the Independence Pass John Doe, has been identified, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

Gardner Paul Smith, who was born in Modesto, California in 1930, was identified as the man found by two hikers on June 19, 1970. CBI said his death does not appear to be the result of foul play.

He was identified using forensic genetic genealogy, CBI said. Previous attempts, including facial reconstruction, proved unsuccessful.

Smith was an avid skier and spent time in Aspen, his daughter told the Leadville Herald Democrat.

According to multiple Aspen Times articles from the late 50s and early 60s, Smith competed in and won several ski races, including winning the Roch Cup Slalom at least two times.

He was considered one of the country’s top racers, according to the Aspen newspaper, which reported in January 1960 that the then 29-year-old was coaching a group of Chilean skiers for the upcoming winter games.

A 1983 Ski Magazine article titled “The Mystery of Gardner Smith” by Dick Dorworth described Smith as a free spirit who was ahead of his time.

Dorworth said the last time he saw Smith in 1968 he was living on the road and attempting to market ski equipment he designed, according to the Leadville Herald Democrat.

Smith’s daughter told the Leadville paper that she believed her father was homeless and possibly struggling with mental health issues at the time he disappeared.

No other details surrounding his disappearance or death are known. If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 719-486-1249.