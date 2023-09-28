Indecent exposure suspect in Denver arrested on 6 felony, 10 misdemeanor counts

DENVER — A man accused in multiple incidents of indecent exposure in two Denver neighborhoods has been arrested and now faces 16 charges.

The Denver Police Department received multiple reports of indecent exposure in the Whittier and Clayton neighborhoods through August and September. The victims in each incident reported a man openly masturbating while looking at them in public, DPD said.

Police determined the cases were connected and identified the suspect as 51-year old Israel Martinez-Caldera. He was arrested on Sept. 22 and the Denver District Attorney’s Office formally charged him on Wednesday. He faces six felony counts of indecent exposure to a child and 10 misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, according to DPD.

DPD said based on the pattern of crimes, investigators believe other incidents involving Martinez-Caldera may have happened.

Anybody who believes they were victimized by this suspect or has information on cases is asked to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.

