Incoming snowstorm: Rain-snow mix for Denver, several inches of new snow for mountains

DENVER — A weak snowstorm will move over Colorado on Wednesday, bringing a snow-rain mix to the urban corridor and up to 10 inches of new snow to the mountains.

Temperatures will stay cool as clouds increase through the morning and into the afternoon on Wednesday. Light and moderate snow has started to fall over the higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder.

Rain and snow developing across Colorado Wednesday

The weak and banded snow showers are mostly moving over Colorado's high country along and north of Interstate 70. A few cameras at the ski resorts are picking up light accumulation.

Most of the precipitation that will fall on Wednesday evening along the urban corridor will be a rain-snow mix "with little to no accumulation anticipated," NWS reported. A couple inches of snow is possible along the Palmer Divide.

NWS said the heaviest snow is expected across the Front Range mountains and foothills into South Park, where local accumulations may reach up to 10 inches in places.

Travel impacts will be minor Wednesday afternoon through the evening, "with the best chance of seeing slick/snow-covered roads coming this afternoon into this evening," NWS said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight for the Summit County mountains, Mosquito Range, Indian Peaks and the southern Front Range and foothills. Total snow accumulations in these areas range from 4 to 10 inches. A separate advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday for the central mountain region, northern Fremont County and higher elevations in the Pikes Peak region.

Overnight, snow will gradually taper off from north to south as the storm moves away from Colorado. The southern foothills and South Park may see some lingering light snow overnight, NWS said.

Drier conditions will move in on Thursday, with some lingering clouds and a few possible mountain flurries.

By Friday, a gradual warming and drying trend will begin and last through early next week.

This weekend will stay in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

