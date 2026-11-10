"Very difficult decisions ahead" as voters decline proposed Centennial sales tax increase

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Centennial voters sent a strong message at the ballot box. The ballot issue that would have raised Centennial's sales tax from 2.5% to 3.5% is failing with 60.24% of voters in opposition, and 39.76% in favor.

"Obviously very disappointed. We really felt that we had a strong case," said Christine Sweetland, Centennial's mayor.

She explained before the measure made it onto the ballot, the city conducted a poll earlier in the year to see how people would feel about spending more money to fund infrastructure. Sweetland said 59% of those polled were in favor.

"I think national economics really fed into as it got closer and closer to election day, and gas prices were continuing to rise. Food prices were continuing to rise. Even though we don't tax those in Centennial, people really felt it in their pocketbook," she said.

"We have a transportation master plan . It has over $100 million worth of projects on it," said Centennial Mayor Christine Sweetland in August when the measure was approved to appear on the ballot.

"Why can't the city just continue to not go in debt, save up for projects, then do the projects?" asked Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter in August.

"Right, so, our revenues are just flattening," Sweetland said. "Those big box stores that were here when Centennial was founded, you know, Best Buy, Macy's, Sears — they've gone away."

In the past, the city would save up for expensive projects, like the bridge over Arapahoe Road. It took 10 years to save enough to repair that bridge. The mayor said that strategy isn't working anymore.

"Our infrastructure is very old, and so we want to make sure that we don't have deferred maintenance," she said.

Sweetland said that without any changes, the city's transportation infrastructure costs may outpace available funding by 2028.

The city estimated that 2A, if passed, would generate about $27 million a year for road improvements, including paving, bridge repairs, traffic signals, snow removal, street sweeping and future road projects.

"Are there any potential city services that could be impacted since [2A] didn't pass?" asked Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter the Monday after the election.

"We need at least $35-million for our everyday maintenance of all of our infrastructure. We only have $15-million that is set aside for that," said Sweetland, "Does that mean less road maintenance so that we can keep more deputies on the street? That's a decision for council. We just don't know what what that's going to be in the future."

In a release, the city said all city services will need to be reviewed and reprioritized for funding with the exception of parks and open space, as those are funded by revenue that are restricted to those uses.

The 2027 city budget was drafted without taking into consideration the 2A results, but Sweetland said 2028 will likely reflect some tough decisions.

"We definitely have some funds for specific road projects. So there's an Easter Road project that is happening, the underpass under Arapahoe Road. Those, a lot was funded by the infrastructure, the federal infrastructure plan. So those will continue," she said.