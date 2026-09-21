Tool to report reckless e-bikers launches in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. - It's starting to feel like they're everywhere. E-bikes and e-motorcycles are being ridden illegally on roads, sidewalks, and parks by kids and adults alike.

"We have an ordinance that limits the use of the high-powered, so 750 watts and higher. We have an ordinance that limits the use of those on sidewalks, trails, and in our parks, so they can only be operated legally in the roadway. But they also require you to be 16 and older, possess a driver's license, registration, and insurance, just like a regular motor vehicle," said Greenwood Village Police Chief David Oliver.

Oliver acknowledged that the laws and ordinances for each different community can be complicated for people to understand, and is hopeful increased awareness will prevent the wrong type of bikes from getting into the hands of people who aren't legally allowed to ride them.

Greenwood Village Police have seen an increase in complaints over reckless riding.

One challenge with enforcement is how quickly the riders can get away once officers are called. There have also been cases where even when officers respond and the riders are still in the area, the riders quickly maneuver through traffic and elude officers.

After community feedback, the police department launched a new online reporting tool.

Greenwood Village Police Department Online unsafe e-moto and e-bike activity reporting tool

Someone wanting to report unsafe e-bike usage can give the date and time, select the exact location the riders were seen, attach a photo or video, and describe what they were doing.

"How does having that information actually help with enforcement?" asked Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter.

"Sure, it just gives us a lead," said Oliver, "This tool provides us a lead that we can try to follow up later. Most of the kids that we see, we see frequently. They're the same individuals over and over. They either live in the area, they travel to school through our city. So if we have photographs or we have descriptions that we can follow up on and we can recognize them at a later date, that's really helpful."

The department started specifically tracking e-bike and e-motorcycle complaints in May. Since then, they received 118 complaints, issued eight warnings and five tickets.

Oliver said the main goal with enforcement is to prevent anyone from getting hurt.

"They travel, especially the high-powered ones, travel at very high rates of speed, and I don't think that you know all parents understand that when they buy these things," he said.

He said as law enforcement, community members and parents all do their part, he'd like to see changes to give consumers more information and who is allows to ride what type of vehicle.

"They're buying it for their 13-year-old kid, for some of these bikes that are out there, they're not even allowed to ride them on the on the roadways anyway at all. So I would like to see, more warning labeling or education involved in the purchasing process," Oliver said.

Greenwood Village Police Department