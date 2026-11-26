CENTENNIAL, Colo. — At Curate Mercantile in Centennial, around 100 local entrepreneurs get their chance of having a permanent store front, by renting out a spot inside.

"We just love what we do here. We have it painted on our windows: 'Your happy place,'" said Curate owner Karli Millspaugh.

Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter spoke to two makers who sell their products in Curate, including Lisa Riley. Hear from them in the video below:

South Metro small businesses hope for a boost on Saturday

"I wanted to make make gals cute, make them feel comfortable, confident, affordable fashions," she said of her business, Sassy Stuff Boutique.

Before she found a home with Curate, she would have to pack up all her boutique products and move them from market to market and sell at home shopping parties. Now with a permanent space in Curate, she's able to be more flexible between all the point of sale options.

"To be able to be set up here in this beautiful, comfortable store is so fun. It's just so much easier this way," she said.

Piper Ginn has a smaller set up in the store for her 'pre-loved' book shop.

"It has always been my goal to maybe open like a coffee shop bookstore kind of thing," said Ginn.

She curates best sellers, her own favorites and unique finds to sell. She said having a small place to get started is a huge help.

"Find out what we like and what we might want to do one day by just being able to have a small section in a store," said Ginn.

While Black Friday Sales are looming, all the local makers are hoping to get a boost of their own on Small Business Saturday.

"Shopping small and shopping local is so important for your community. Your dollar that you spend stays in the community. It supports families, it supports dreamers and entrepreneurs like this," said Millspaugh.