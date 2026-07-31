LITTLETON, Colo. — New data shows the economic impact of the lodgers tax that went into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Voters approved the 5% lodgers tax to help support arts and culture projects in the city. Part of those tax dollars have been used for grant funding for galleries, concerts and other activations.

▶️ Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter reviewed new data on the economic impact of the voter-approved lodgers tax

New data shows impact of lodgers tax in the Littleton art scene

"It's just a fabulous little gem," said local artist Gold Orman of the Depot Art Gallery where she volunteers.

The gallery and Littleton Fine Arts Guild have received grant funding each year since the tax went into effect.

"We need that very much," said artist and volunteer Dorothy Jaltuch. "We use the grant money mostly for publicity, for all the social sites."

The two agreed that since increasing the gallery's exposure using grant funds, they have seen more visitors than before.

One of the goals of the lodging tax was to boost the arts and culture scene to attract more visitors who would pay the tax through their stay at hotels or short term rentals, and would also shop and eat out around the city. A proposed win-win for arts and businesses.

Credit: City of Littleton

But did it work?

A new report from an outside research firm shows art, music and theater are drawing people into the city.

Read the full report here:

"The report says that we have over $48 million of annual economic impact from our arts and culture community in Littleton, which is an incredible, incredible number," said Rachel King, Littleton's Economic Development Director.

The research also shows that arts and culture contributes 0.92% to the city's GDP, which is more than twice the state's average of 0.38%.

That industry was also found to account for 420 jobs.

The report looked into the grants funded by the lodgers tax and found 15-20% of grant dollars are recouped by the lodgers tax.

"Arts and culture really helps kind of sell the community in a way, both to workers and to visitors and to residents, that guarantees additional activity and additional investment in the future," said King.

Local artists Denver7 spoke to appreciate the extra support.

"The arts are very important," said Orman. "That's what humans do. We create."