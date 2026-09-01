LITTLETON, Colo. — A new partnership between South Suburban Parks and Recreation and Hudson Gardens is giving support, space and exposure to local artists.

Danya Copeland, a collage artist, was recently selected for the Hudson Gardens Artist in Residence program.

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New artist residency program by South Suburban Parks and Recreation helps support local artists

"I could just do for hours and hours," she said of finding and selecting pieces she'll eventually peace together, "Day-to-day life as a mom and as a teacher, I spend an awful lot of time being a helper. And at the end of the day, it's hard to sit down and have any energy, creative energy left."

That's the problem the new artist residency program is aiming to solve.

"An opportunity for an artist to be in a place that's inspirational and focus on work, the development of ideas," said Grace Peterson, Arts and Enrichment Manager for South Suburban Parks and Rec.

After a few trial programs, they launched the first full residency with Danya.

"It's brand new, so we're we're hoping to expand as needed with different applications," Peterson said.

Artists of any types can apply and if chosen, they receive a $1,100 stipend, an artist space at Hudson Gardens for about a week to do their work and an opportunity to engage with the community through a workshop or lecture that the artist hosts.

"This is funded by the the Public Art Committee for South Suburban. They have several programs like our Art on Loan, larger pieces of public art that go into parks and different facilities, so they are the ones who made the choice to fund this, and we're really glad that they did," said Peterson.

Applications for the next artist residency will open up soon, said Peterson, more information can be found on the agency's website.

"I think we have to prioritize making art together to remember what is most beautiful about humanity and what brings us together for good reasons for expression and connection," said Copeland.