ROXBOROUGH PARK, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife will soon be considering a possible name change to Roxborough State Park.

"We've had it described as a great place to take a nature bath," said Mike Thomas, Boardmember of the nonprofit: Friends of Roxborough State Park. "Just a place to really enjoy the quiet and the solitude of nature."

Denver7's South Metro reporter Danielle Kreutter has the story in the video below:

Name change being considered for Roxborough State Park

Before Roxborough State Park was a State Park, it was around 1,400 acres of land that late Governor Richard Lamm felt was worth saving.

"He bought the land. He encouraged people to go there. He went there himself and hiked. And when he saw a piece of property that he thought should be protected, he was finding ways to make it happen," said Gail Klapper, who ran the Department of Regulatory Agencies and Department of Personnel for former Governor Lamm.

She described the former Governor as an avid outdoorsman whose passion for nature and the environment was infectious.

Courtesy of the Lamm Family Former Governor Richard Lamm, photographed before he passed away in 2021.

She is now one of the several petitioners who are hoping to change the park's name to the Richard D. Lamm State Park at Roxborough after also gathering support from Lamm's family.

"I think it's so easy to forget the incredible amount of work and effort and passion, and history is part of us. We need to remember both: Who these people were, why they did what they did, and who they inspired to do more," Klapper said.

Friends of Roxborough State Park told Denver7 that while the petitioners looped in the nonprofit shortly before the request was filed, they were shocked to hear of the potential change.

"The park has had its name for 51 years now. The area has been called Roxborough for over 125 years. So to have anybody even suggest that the name be changed just really surprised us a lot," said Thomas.

For more than 30 years, the nonprofit has helped raise money for park improvements, amenities, education and even expanded the park back in the 1990s.

Denver7 Board members of The Friends of Roxborough State Park meet outside the visitors center

"There was a lot of people involved in creating and and acquiring that other 2,000 acres to make the park what it is today," said Thomas.

Friends of Roxborough State Park said the amount of volunteering and fundraising efforts that made that possible should not be overshadowed.

"We just don't believe that one person should have their name on this State Park," said Thomas.

The petitioners for the name change said they tried to incorporate that concern into their suggestion.

"They like that name, and so we combined the names. We said Richard D. Lamm Park at Roxborough, so everybody could call it whatever they wanted, but Dick Lamm would be honored," said Klapper.

Courtesy of the Lamm Family Former Governor Richard Lamm at a different park for a trail project

The group opposing the name change also notes the logistical and financial strain involved in changing the name.

"There's a lot of cost that would come with a name change. On maps, signage and brochures. And that's just what CPW would have to change, but also the fact that Roxborough State Park is in hundreds of thousands of guidebooks, we're in textbooks for geology classes," said Thomas.

Denver7's South Metro Reporter Danielle Kreutter asked Klapper about those concerns.

"Because we're looking at Roxborough as a place of honor for Governor Lamm, I think would help us philanthropically pay for whatever it was that was going to make Roxborough as good as it could be," she said.

Denver7 Roxborough State Park

The petition to change the name to honor Governor Lamm has gathered support from former governors, mayors, congressmen and other notable figures across the state.

Read the list of supporters for the Richard D Lamm State Park at Roxborough name change here or in the embed below:

Friends of Roxborough State Park have outlined their full concerns on their website and have said they believe they have a lot of public support behind their stance.

"Responses we've gotten from either our our public opinion survey or social media, 99% of that 1,500 [responses] is opposed to the changing of the name to one person's name," said Thomas. "One thing we understand about Governor Lamm is that he was for listening to the citizens of the state and the people of the state, and not bow down to political pressure, so we're hoping that Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the commission, will see what the public is really saying about this and how much in opposition they are of this name change."

Supporters of the name change said it's important to recognize Lamm's contribution that helped establish the park.

"To have a piece of nature be something that echoes you, that's really special," Klapper said.

While opponents are hopeful that the late governor can be recognized in a different way.

"We would like [Colorado Parks and Wildlife] to deny the petition," said Thomas.

Denver7 Roxborough State Park

CPW is set to discuss the issue at their Nov. 5 meeting around 12:15pm.

Public comments are still be accepted. Residents can click here to submit their thoughts on the potential name change.